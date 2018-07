Spanish farmers and olive workers protest at the US consulate in Seville, to demand the withdrawal of US tariffs on Spanish olives, in Seville, Spain, Jul 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

The Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional Association on Thursday launched its new campaign in New York to conquer America, Asia and Europe, which will take three years and will receive about $70 million of financial support from the European Union.

Entitled "Hagamos un mundo mas sabroso" (Let's make a tastier world), the campaign was announced at the Cervantes Institute in New York, as the United States' market is currently one of the most important ones for the Association.