French-Italian systems engineer and former employee of HSBC, Herve Falciani (C) speaks to members of the media as he arrives to attend a hearing on his extradition to Switzerland at the National Court in Madrid Spain, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

The Spanish prosecutor’s office said Tuesday during a hearing at the National Court that it opposed Switzerland’s extradition request against the former employee of the British multinational bank HSBC who leaked sensitive data indicating that its Swiss private banking arm helped clients evade taxes.

Prosecutors argued that the latest extradition request for whistleblower Herve Falciani could be rejected as it was filed on the same grounds as a previous petition shot down by the court in 2013.