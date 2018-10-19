University of Salamanca Chancellor Ricardo Rivero (l.), Paraguayan Industrial Union Gustavo Volpe (2nd l.), Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (c.), Paraguayan-German University official Eduardo Felippo (2nd r.) and Vice President Hugo Velazquez (r.) are seen on Oct. 19, 2018, after signing an accord for USAL to offer a training course in Paraguay "for international mediators and negotiators." EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

The chancellor of Spain's University of Salamanca, Ricardo Rivero, is seen on Oct. 19 during the signing of an accord for USAL to offer a training course in Paraguay "for international mediators and negotiators," with a view to the 2023 renegotiation of the treaty governing the hydroelectric use of the Itaipu Dam that Paraguay shares with Brazil. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Spain's University of Salamanca (USAL) will teach a course in Paraguay to train mediators and negotiators with a view to the 2023 renegotiation of the treaty governing the hydroelectric use of the Itaipu Dam that Paraguay shares with Brazil.

Under the accord signed Friday, USAL chancellor Ricardo Rivero told EFE, the Spanish university will offer a training course "for international mediators and negotiators" together with the Asuncion campus of the Paraguayan-German University (UPA) and the Paraguayan Industrial Union.