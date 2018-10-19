Spain's University of Salamanca (USAL) will teach a course in Paraguay to train mediators and negotiators with a view to the 2023 renegotiation of the treaty governing the hydroelectric use of the Itaipu Dam that Paraguay shares with Brazil.
Under the accord signed Friday, USAL chancellor Ricardo Rivero told EFE, the Spanish university will offer a training course "for international mediators and negotiators" together with the Asuncion campus of the Paraguayan-German University (UPA) and the Paraguayan Industrial Union.