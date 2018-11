A couple sunbathes and enjoys the nice weather at Malvarrosa beach in Valencia, eastern Spain, 15 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

International visitors to Spain in the first nine months of the year spent 2.5 percent more than they did in the same period year-on-year, according to official statistics released Friday.

Spain's national statistical office INE said foreign tourists spent some 71.7 billion euros ($81.9 billion) from Jan. through Sept.