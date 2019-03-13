EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during a press conference at the Vistula Group of Universities in Warsaw, Poland, March 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PIOTR NOWAK POLAND OUT

Music-streaming service Spotify has filed an antitrust complaint in Europe against Apple, a new salvo in the broader battle over how and whether to rein in alleged wrongdoing by tech giants, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Spotify's complaint, filed late Monday to the antitrust arm of the European Union, alleges that Apple in recent years has abused its control over which apps appear in its App Store. The restrictions, Spotify claims, are designed to restrict music-streaming services that compete with Apple's own Apple Music.