An undated photo provided by Disney that shows one of the cabins of the Disney hotel/attraction Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA. EFE/ Matt Stroshane / Disney

An undated photo provided by Disney that shows a group of people arriving at the Disney hotel/attraction Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA. EFE/ Kent Phillips / Disney

An undated photo provided by Disney that shows a group of people being greeted by the droid SK-62O on the interstellar cruiser Halcyon at the Disney hotel/attraction Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA. EFE/ Matt Stroshane / Disney

Offering people an immersive Star Wars experience and the feeling of a genuine movie set is the promise of a new hotel that opens to the public on March 1 near Disney's Hollywood Studios in the US state of Florida.

The upscale Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel's attractions include role-playing games on board the Halcyon interstellar cruiser, in which guests must choose to side with either the Resistance or the First Order, a military dictatorship that rose out of the ashes of the Galactic Empire.