Offering people an immersive Star Wars experience and the feeling of a genuine movie set is the promise of a new hotel that opens to the public on March 1 near Disney's Hollywood Studios in the US state of Florida.
The upscale Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel's attractions include role-playing games on board the Halcyon interstellar cruiser, in which guests must choose to side with either the Resistance or the First Order, a military dictatorship that rose out of the ashes of the Galactic Empire.