Workers make coffee at a branch of the Chinese coffee chain 'Luckin coffee' in Beijing, China, 23 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Starbucks Corp. built its empire in China on the idea that consumers there would want to be seen inside its posh cafes, Dow Jones Newswires said in a report supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

Now the Seattle-based company is struggling to keep up as local upstart Luckin Coffee wins over a new kind of Chinese customer; one who wants their caffeine jolt delivered in minutes.