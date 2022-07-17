A person in Sao Paulo, Brazil, uses the Kavak app on their cellphone. EFE/ Fernando Bizerra

A person in Sao Paulo, Brazil, uses the Quinto app on their cellphone. EFE/ Fernando Bizerra

Brazil, the mecca for emerging companies in Latin America, is facing a wave of layoffs and resignations among its startups amid a worldwide investment "crisis" due to global uncertainties and an environment of progressively more restrictive monetary policies.

Brazil, the country with the most so-called "unicorns" in the region, is experiencing a "period of correction" after the boom of the past five years, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, when interest in emerging technology firms skyrocketed.