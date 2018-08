A photo provided by Bolivian state news agency ABI of the representative of the Bolivian unit of Argentine state oil company, YPF E&P Bolivia S.A., Fernando Segovia (right), and the head of Bolivian state energy company, Oscar Barriga, on Aug. 16, 2018, during the signing in Sucre, Bolivia, of an agreement between YPFB and YPF that is aimed at studying the potential of a hydrocarbon reservoir in Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Courtesy ABI

A photograph provided by Bolivian news agency ABI of Bolivian President Evo Morales on Aug. 16, 2018, during the signing in Sucre, Bolivia, of an agreement between Bolivia's YPFB and Argentina's YPF that is aimed at studying the potential of a hydrocarbon reservoir in Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Courtesy ABI

A pair of state energy companies - Bolivia's YPFB and Argentina's YPF - signed an agreement Thursday to study the potential of an oil and gas reservoir in Bolivia.

If the hydrocarbon exploration and development potential of this 45,750-hectare (177-square-mile) reservoir is confirmed, roughly $658 million could be invested in the area.