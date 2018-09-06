Italian Labor and Economic Development Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses the media following a meeting about ILVA in Rome, Italy, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO FRUSTACI

The Italian government, the world's leading steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal and trade unions on Thursday reached a final deal for the acquisition of Italian steelmaker Ilva that includes the condition of retaining 10,700 Ilva jobs after the takeover.

In 2017, the Luxembourg-based multinational corporation had won the bid to acquire the Ilva steel plant, located in the southern city of Taranto, which had been under a bankruptcy receiver for almost four years and was undergoing severe financial difficulties.