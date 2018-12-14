Sterling falls after UK Prime Minister Theresa May failed to secure meaningful concessions from European Union leaders for her Brexit deal, which UK parliamentarians are opposing, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Europe offered some encouragement but ruled out renegotiating the agreement. "With little progress (both actual and potential) achieved during PM May's negotiations in Brussels yesterday [...] catalysts for sterling upside are rather scarce," says ING.