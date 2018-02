The UK's financial heart, the City of London in London, Britain, 06 July 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Sterling edged up only very slightly after the United Kingdom’s January annual inflation figure unexpectedly remained at 3 percent, as worries about the UK getting a transitional deal after breaking up from the European Union persisted, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The consensus in a Wall Street Journal poll was for year-on-year Consumer Price Index of 2.9 percent.