US President Donald Trump speaks before handing the Medal of Honor to Valerie Nessel, widow of Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman, who was awarded the nation's highest military decoration for his actions in Afghanistan in 2002, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump speaks before handing the Medal of Honor to Valerie Nessel, widow of Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman, who was awarded the nation's highest military decoration for his actions in Afghanistan in 2002, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump said that if he were to be impeached, after it was revealed that his former lawyer accused him of violating campaign finance laws, "the market would crash" and the economy would fail.

"If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," Trump said in an interview with Fox News broadcast Thursday.