A general view of the car vending machine by Ford and Alibaba Group in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVECSKI

Asia stocks succumbed to late afternoon selling Monday as investors took profits amid global trade tensions and concerns over the tech sector, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Investors cashed in on gains made while United States and European markets were closed for holidays, turning early advances in Japan and South Korea into moderate declines.