A sign for Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on Dec 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

U.S. stocks advanced Friday, following a week of dramatic swings on Wall Street that underscore the uncertainty gripping investors heading into 2019, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to Efe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 200 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,335, after storming back with a record rebound Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3 percent.