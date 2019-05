A pedestrian looks at a display showing the Tokyo stock index during an afternoon trading session at a securities office in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Global stocks continued to tumble on Wednesday as a familiar worry threatens to end the unwavering rally that has defined 2019: rising tensions in United States-China trade talks, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.2 percent in morning trading. In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange dropped 1.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was also down 1.1 percent and Korea's Kospi dropped 0.4 percent.