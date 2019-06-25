(L-R) US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald J. Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda watch a flyover by US Lockheed Martin F35 planes from the South Lawn after particvipating in a signing ceremony in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

The United States may have held off on an airstrike against Iran in favor of sanctions, but US stock investors are decidedly choosing aerospace and defense, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

This year, investors have been on the offense when it comes to buying the defense sector's stocks. The SPDR Aerospace & Defense Exchange Traded Fund is up 30 percent in 2019, roughly twice that of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund. Utilities are an attractive portfolio destination for investors seeking a "defensive" position.