efe-epaNew York (USA)

The United States may have held off on an airstrike against Iran in favor of sanctions, but US stock investors are decidedly choosing aerospace and defense, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

This year, investors have been on the offense when it comes to buying the defense sector's stocks. The SPDR Aerospace & Defense Exchange Traded Fund is up 30 percent in 2019, roughly twice that of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund. Utilities are an attractive portfolio destination for investors seeking a "defensive" position.