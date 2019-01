A sign for Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

United States stocks were set to echo mild gains elsewhere on Wednesday, as markets absorbed a slew of financial sector corporate earnings, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

In the US, futures pointed to gains of 0.2 percent for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.