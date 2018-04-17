A general view of the construction of the new airport of Mexico located in the municipality of Texcoco, Mexico, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOSE MENDEZ

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim delivers a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 April 2018. Slim affirmed that the new airport in construction in Mexico City will be a 'detonator' for development in one of the least privileged areas of the capital and warned that stopping the works would mean a suspension of the country's growth. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The Mexican telecom tycoon Carlos Slim said Monday that Mexico City's new international airport, currently under construction, will be a "trigger" for future development in one of the least attractive areas of the city, and warned that halting its construction would mean suspending the growth of the country.

"In my life, I have never seen any project that could have so much economic impact and could be a trigger for areas like this," said the entrepreneur at a press conference, whose company Grupo Carso is part of the consortium that won the contract to build a new airport terminal.