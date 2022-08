People enjoy the sun as a container ship sits at the Port of Felixstowe, England, on 24 August 2022, the fourth day of a strike by nearly 2,000 employees of the main UK container port. EFE/Andy Rain

Workers picket outside the Port of Felixstowe, England, on the fourth day of a strike by nearly 2,000 workers at the UK's largest container. EFE/EPA/Andy Rain

The strike by nearly 2,000 crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores at the Port of Felixstowe has turned this normally tranquil corner of southeastern England into a new battleground between labor and capital as the United Kingdom contends with surging inflation.

The entry to the port, which handles 48 percent of Britain's container traffic, is festooned with the red flags of the Unite union, and passing motorists honk their horns in support of the strikers.