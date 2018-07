An image showing the words Alphabet and inc. being used as search criteria in a Google search on a computer, Frankfurt, Germany, Apr 24, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /MAURITZ ANTIN

A company of Google's size and scale rarely gets the benefit of a low bar. Yet, given the rather downbeat news flow around the internet giant lately, strong second-quarter (Q2) results reported Monday afternoon (EST) by parent company Alphabet Inc. were met with sighs of relief, according to a Dow Jones story supplied on Tuesday to EFE.

Total revenue grew 25 percent, year over year, to $32.7 billion while advertising revenue rose 24 percent to $28 billion, both beating Wall Street's projections.