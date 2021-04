The container ship Ever Given gets under way in the Suez Canal on Monday, 29 March 2021, after spending six days aground. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI/File

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is demanding $916 million in compensation from the owners of the container ship Ever Given, British-based insurer UK P&I Club said Tuesday.

The Panama-flagged vessel ran aground on March 23 when the crew lost visibility amid strong winds and a sandstorm, blocking maritime traffic in the waterway for six days.