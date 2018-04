The casual style of surfing and beach fashion dominated the fifth day of the 45th Sao Paulo Fashion Week on Wednesday, as the catwalks appeared more colorful than ever with A. Niemeyer's swimwear designed by renowned Brazilian fashionista Lenny Niemeyer.

Lenny Niemeyer's spring and summer collection, which features swimsuits and beach-outing clothes, garnered much attention in the event due to its colorful styles that varied from white and beige to orange, yellow, red, green and blue.