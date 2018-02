General view of a dock on the island of Holbox, a protected area in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

The application of sustainability strategies to Mexican tourism is driving the creation of new protected natural areas, which since 2012 have undergone a 27-percent expansion, the Tourism Secretariat (Sectur) reported Tuesday.

Sectur's undersecretary of Tourism Planning and Policy, Teresa Solis, said her office is working "on a program of sustainable tourism laws in agreement with tourist destinations nationwide," in order to keep the growth going.