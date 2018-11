An Egyptian factory worker decorates candy dolls in preparation for the upcoming Mawlid celebrations (The birthday of Prophet Muhammad), at a traditional factory in Bab al-Bahr district, Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi

Facing economic uncertainty sweet factories in Egypt continued Thursday producing candy dolls in the lead up to next week's Eid celebrations.

Egyptians celebrate al-Mawled al-Nabawi, or simply Mawlid, the birthday of Prophet Muhammed on Nov. 20, by buying candy dolls for children which come in two forms; a bride for girls and a horse and rider for boys.