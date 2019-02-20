Swiss investment bank UBS has been ordered to pay a 4.5 billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine by a French court on Wednesday.
The penalties were levied for laundering money to help French citizens evade taxes, the court said.
Former head of UBS AG Group for Western Europe, Dieter Kiefer leaves the courthouse in Paris, France, Feb 20, 2019, after the trial verdict of Swiss Bank UBS over allegations it established a wide-ranging tax fraud scheme involving billions of euros. According to reports, the Swiss Bank UBS was found guilty and has to pay 3.7 billion euros fine. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Former head of UBS AG Group for Western Europe, Dieter Kiefer (L) arrives at the courthouse in Paris, France, Feb 20, 2019, for the trial verdict of Swiss Bank UBS over allegations it established a wide-ranging tax fraud scheme involving billions of euros. EFE-EPA /IAN LANGSDON
UBS legal expert Markus Diethelm speaks to media at the courthouse in Paris, France, Feb 20, 2019, after the trial verdict of Swiss Bank UBS over allegations it established a wide-ranging tax fraud scheme involving billions of euros. According to reports, the Swiss Bank UBS was found guilty and has to pay 3.7 billion euros fine.EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Raoul Weil (L), a former executive at Swiss bank UBS and Former general director of UBS France, Patrick de Fayet (R) arrive at the courthouse in Paris, France, Feb 20, 2019, for the trial verdict of Swiss Bank UBS over allegations it established a wide-ranging tax fraud scheme involving billions of euros. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON
