The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse is pictured behind a tram in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse is to transfer around 50 jobs from London to Madrid in a bid to maintain access to clients and markets within the European Union in case of a hard Brexit, a spokesman told EFE on Monday.

Although London would continue to be a key location after Brexit, the bank was planning on relocating employees to several European locations, including Frankfurt and Spain, the source said.