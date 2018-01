Thomas Jordan, President of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) reacts during a press conference on the economic outlook at the Geneva Press Club, in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 2, 2016. EFE-.EPA (FILE)/LAURENT GILLIERON

Thomas Jordan (L), President of the Swiss National Bank speaks at the 108th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Swiss National Bank in Bern Switzerland, Apr 29, 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE)/PETER SCHNEIDER

The logo of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), in Bern, Switzerland. Jan 15, 2015 EFE-EPA (FILE)/PETER KLAUNZER

The Swiss National Bank said in a statement on Tuesday that it expected to report a profit of 54 billion Swiss Francs ($54.9 billion) for the financial year 2017, doubling its 2016 figure thanks to the weakness of the country's national currency.

In 2016, Switzerland's central bank, responsible for its monetary policy and the issuing of Swiss franc banknotes, earned 24.5 billion Swiss francs.