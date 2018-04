People work in a control room of the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), which oversees the region's flight paths, in Brussels, Belgium, April 16, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) said a technical failure in one of its systems disrupted air traffic on Tuesday, delaying nearly half of flights.

The problem occurred with the Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System (ETFMS) and contingency procedures are expected to reduce the capacity of the European network by approximately 10 percent, Eurocontrol said in a statement.