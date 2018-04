A view of T-Mobile signage in New York on Oct. 3, 2012 (top) and a Sprint logo outside one of the cellular phone company's stores in Atlanta on Oct. 11, 2012 (issued 29 April 2018). T-Mobile and Sprint announced plans to merge, the deal combining the third and fourth largest US wireless carriers. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE / ERIK LESSER

Two of the largest US mobile telephone operators - T-Mobile and Sprint - on Sunday announced a merger agreement that will result in a fused firm worth some $146 billion.

The new company will be "the ONLY company able to bring a broad & deep nationwide 5G network - something no US wireless company could achieve alone in the critical early years of 5G," said T-Mobile CEO John Legere in a video along with Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure posted on his personal Twitter account.