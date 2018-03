Steel waits to go on the pickle line at Severstal North America plant in Dearborn, Michigan, USA, June 21, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEFF KOWALSKY

The United States' decision to impose high tariffs on steel and aluminum products reflects protectionism and will undermine global free trade, Taiwan's finance ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump had announced his decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel products and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum products from next week.