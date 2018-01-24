Taiwan's ties with its 11 diplomatic allies in Latin America and the Caribbean are stable and unaffected by the recent meeting between foreign ministers of El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Haiti with their Chinese counterpart, officials said on Wednesday.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Taiwan's allies with Wang Yi took place on Monday in Santiago, during the ministerial meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and did not deal with bilateral relations but focused on regional matters, Taiwan's Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement.