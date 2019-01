A handout photo released by Taiwan's Presidential Office shows President Tsai Ing-wen (C) taking part in the national flag raising ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HAN HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Military News Agency shows people holding naitonal flags as they take part in the national flag raising ceremony in Hsinchu, western Taiwan, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Presidential Office shows President Tsai Ing-wen making a New Year speech at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HAN HANDOUT

The president of Taiwan on Tuesday urged China to respect democratic values of the island and use peaceful means to resolve their differences.

In her New Year speech, Tsai Ing-wen asked China to respect the liberty and democratic values espoused by the island's 23 million citizens and conduct its relationship with Taiwan with rationality and pragmatism.