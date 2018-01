(FILE) Customers look at Japanese beef, under a sign showing the beef with the Chinese words 'A5 Class Beef form Kagoshima, Japan', at a Carrefour supermarket in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

The Taiwanese economy registered positive performance in 2017, with growth of 2.6 percent and an 11 percent increase in export orders, the economy's main engine, said the Premier of Taiwan, Thursday.

"The economic growth rate in 2017 was 2.6 percent, which represents a steady growth from 0.7 percent in 2015 and 1.5 percent in 2016," Lai Ching-te said in a statement, before the official data release by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics planned scheduled for Jan. 31