The president of Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata on Thursday announced his resignation after completing the sale of almost all his assets and businesses to United States-based company Key Safety Systems.

The manufacturer declared bankruptcy in Nov. 2017 following revelations that its defective products had caused several deaths, and on Apr. 10 it completed the transfer of its assets and businesses to the US company, except those related to the faulty ammonium nitrate airbags, according to a statement.