Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. shareholders voted in favor of its megadeal to buy Europe's Shire PLC on Wednesday, crushing an opposition campaign that sought to derail the biggest overseas acquisition by a Japanese company, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

At least 88 percent of votes cast were in favor, according to Takeda, dealing a blow to a group of longtime shareholders who had lobbied to block the cash-and-stock merger, valued at about $58 billion today. The dissidents argued Takeda was overpaying for Shire and piling on too much debt to do so.