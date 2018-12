US soldiers take position during an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Khot district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Apr. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

The Taliban's momentum in Afghanistan has been slowed and the country is increasingly ready for a political settlement to the conflict, according to a US Department of Defense report released Thursday night.

The semiannual "Enhancing Security and Stability in Afghanistan" report, which covers events from Jun. 1 to Nov. 30, 2018, comes amid media reports that the United States government was planning to withdraw about half of its 14,000 troops from the war-torn South Asian country.