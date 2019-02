Tiffany Trump (C) daughter of US President Donald Trump and her mother Marla Maples (R) attend the Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, 09 February 2019. New York Fashion Week for designer's autumn and winter lines is being held from 06 to 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A model has her hair done backstage before the Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, 09 February 2019. New York Fashion Week for designer's autumn and winter lines is being held from 06 to 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump attends the Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, 09 February 2019. New York Fashion Week for designer's autumn and winter lines is being held from 06 to 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion designer Taoray Wang during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, 09 February 2019. New York Fashion Week for designer's autumn and winter lines is being held from 06 to 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion designer Taoray Wang during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, 09 February 2019. New York Fashion Week for designer's autumn and winter lines is being held from 06 to 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion designer Taoray Wang during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, 09 February 2019. New York Fashion Week for designer's autumn and winter lines is being held from 06 to 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion designer Taoray Wang during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, 09 February 2019. New York Fashion Week for designer's autumn and winter lines is being held from 06 to 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Chinese fashion designer Taoray Wang on Saturday presented her fall-winter collection in New York, where she highlighted the tailored suit, with which she seeks to dress powerful women from Lauren Hutton to Tiffany Trump, whom she considers her muses.

"Power means that we can cross the limits of age and agendas, before, power was equivalent to control, but it can be soft, it can be giving and sharing, that's why I made this collection," the designer told EFE after the parade.