A woman exits a restaurant with a poster depicting US President Donald J. Trump, stating that all US costumers will be charged 25 percent more than other customers starting from the day president Trump started the trade war with China, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Concerns about trade relations between the United States and China weighed down global stocks Monday following reports of fresh tariffs on Beijing, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening dip for the S&P 500 after Shanghai stocks closed at their lowest in nearly four years. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% midday, led lower by the technology sector.