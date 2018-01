The Jaguar I-Pace 400 bhp all-electric concept car is displayed at the LA Auto Show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIKE NELSON

Tata Motors Ltd.'s subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover said Monday that sales grew 7 percent year-on-year in 2017, as it warned of a tough outlook in the United Kingdom, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Jaguar Land Rover said 2017 was a record year, with 621,109 vehicles sold, more than tripling its 2009 sales.