An outside view of the steel plant of German corporation ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany, 24 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Heinrich Hiesinger (L), CEO of Thyssenkrupp AG and Natarajan Chandrasekaran, CEO of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Steel during the ceremony with Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp in Brussels, Belgium 02 July 2018 to sign a definitive agreement to create Europe's second largest steel firm. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Tata Steel Ltd. said Wednesday that it will continue to pursue a merger of its European business with Thyssenkrupp AG's Steel Europe division after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the deal, citing competition concerns, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The Indian group said it had noted the commission's concerns and will continue its discussions with the regulator, pledging to provide further information and analysis of the merger.