A handout photo made available by the G20 shows US delegates during the G20’s Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the G20 shows the president of the Central Bank of Argentina, Luis Caputo (on screen), speak during the G20’s Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the G20 shows the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney (front R and on screen), speak during the G20’s Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 / HANDOUT

Taxes, financial technology, and financial inclusion are the main issues that will be addressed Sunday during the closing session of the G20's Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors taking place in Buenos Aires.

The summit, which began on Saturday, will conclude with a speech by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.