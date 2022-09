Around 700 taxi drivers from different countries in Europe and North America demonstrated on 8 September 2022 in Belgium's capital to demand a European Union crackdown on app-based ride-hailing platform Uber. EFE/ Jon Ander Tapia

Hundreds of cab drivers from different countries protest in Brussels against Uber

Around 700 taxi drivers from different countries in Europe and North America demonstrated Thursday in Belgium's capital to demand a European Union crackdown on app-based ride-hailing platform Uber.

Taxis from seven EU member states and other countries such as Switzerland, Mexico and the United States paraded around Brussels' Schuman roundabout, located next to the headquarters of the European Commission (EC) and the Council of the EU.