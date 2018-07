Hundreds of parked taxi vehicles occupy the Gran Via avenue in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 29, 2018, during their fifth day of strike. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

A massive taxi drivers strike over the granting of operating licenses to peer-to-peer cabs like those operated by Uber in Spain spread from its two largest cities to many other regional capitals on Sunday, halting traffic and causing jams just as the country geared up for the summer vacation season.

Tourists arriving at international airports in Barcelona or Madrid found the ranks empty and travelers aboard large-capacity cruise liners discovered it was difficult to get on board, or off.