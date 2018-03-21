The logo of Google is seen at the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India, Nov. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

The European Union on Wednesday unveiled sweeping new legislative proposals to raise taxes on big technology companies, a move that risks angering United States officials when trans-Atlantic relations are already strained by an escalating trade spat, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The proposed taxes are among Europe's most aggressive measures to target the alleged excesses of a small cadre of tech superpowers, including Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, potentially adding hundreds of millions of euros to some tech firms' tax bills. The US warned last week against imposing tax measures that single out digital companies.