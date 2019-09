A sales representative operates a drone by DJI on Sept. 6, 2019, the opening day of the Internationale Funkaustellung Berlin (IFA), an international consumer electronics fair, in Berlin, Germany. The IFA is the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances and is open is the general public from Sept. 6-11, 2019. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Visitors take photos of a tiled screen at the entrance to LG's booth on Sept. 6, 2019, the opening day of the Internationale Funkaustellung Berlin (IFA), an international consumer electronics fair, in Berlin, Germany. The IFA is the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances and is open to the general public from Sept. 6-11, 2019. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A visitor tries VR goggles on Sept. 6, 2019, the opening day of the Internationale Funkaustellung Berlin (IFA), an international consumer electronics fair, in Berlin, Germany. The IFA is the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances and open to the general public from Sept. 6-11, 2019. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

The trade war between the United States and China is hovering like a dark cloud over the world's largest technology companies, which are looking to weather the storm by highlighting their commitment to privacy and security.

Uncertainty is a constant theme in debates and informal meetings at Europe's largest technology fair, the IFA Berlin, where leading global brands will showcase their latest consumer technology and home appliance innovations from Sept. 6-11.