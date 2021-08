A woman walks past trade monitors outside the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/Bagus Indahono

Indonesia's e-commerce platform Bukalapak made a historical trading debut surging nearly 25 percent and raising $1.5 billion in the country's largest IPO on Friday.

The 11-year-old online platform, with 4.5 million sellers and 70 million active monthly users, became the first listed tech unicorn of Indonesia.