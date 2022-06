A group of female migrant day laborers receive food on 29 June 2022 in a Hasidic Jewish neighborhood in the New York City borough of Brooklyn while waiting for an employer to hire them. EFE/Angel Colmenares

Technology seen as means to end labor abuse of NYC's immigrant cleaners

Female day laborers seeking cleaning work in New York City homes often have similar stories to tell.

They are mostly undocumented Hispanics - some of them recent arrivals - who must wait for hours on the street and often are exposed to inclement weather and vulnerable to sexual harassment.