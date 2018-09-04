A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean stocks rose on Tuesday after a boost from big technology shares which bounced back after their fall the day before, experts said.

The Kospi index closed with a gain of 8.69 points or 0.38 percent to stand at 2,315.72.