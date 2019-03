A woman looks at a sneaker made from a high-tech material mix by Ted Baker at the Global Destination for Shoes & Accessories expo in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 31, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTHIAS BALK

British fashion retailer Ted Baker said its founder and chief executive has resigned with immediate effect following an investigation into his alleged misconduct, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Monday.

Ray Kelvin took a voluntary leave of absence from his role as CEO in December after staff accused him of inappropriate behavior, including forced hugs.